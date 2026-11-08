India Bike Week 2026 to return to Panchgani on December 4-5, promises 12 lakh in prize money

India Bike Week (IBW) is set to return for its 2026 edition on December 4 and 5, with Panchgani in Maharashtra hosting the two-day motorcycling festival. The event will feature racing competitions, motorcycle showcases, test rides, curated Ride-outs and live music, with organisers also planning activities across the town as part of a larger ‘Town Takeover’ experience.

Panchgani will host India Bike Week on December 4 and 5, 2026. The festival will feature racing across four tracks, motorcycle test rides, five curated routes, freestyle performances, live music and local experiences.

The festival venue will be 50 per cent larger than the previous edition, with the celebrations extending beyond the festival grounds to include campsites, after-parties and local experiences. Organisers said the wider participation of Panchgani's local establishments will make the town an integral part of this year's event.

Racing events and custom motorcycle builds

One of the key attractions at IBW 2026 will be its motorsport programme, spread across four tracks and two experiential trails. The events will include the IBW Hill Climb powered by Reise, Harley-Davidson flat track racing, the IBW Dirt Dash and a Mini Moto and stunt experience zone. The competitions will collectively offer ₹12 lakh in prize money.

The festival will also host the Jameson Ginger Ale x India Bike Week Bike Build Off, featuring three custom motorcycle builders who have modified Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The winning builder will get an all-expenses-paid opportunity to showcase their creation at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival in the UK.

New motorcycles, test rides and curated rides

The Test Ride Experience Zone will bring motorcycles from participating brands together, allowing visitors to experience them on dedicated mud, street and tarmac tracks. The new Italjet range will also make its India debut at the event. Aerostar Helmets is set to unveil its latest offering, while SMK Helmets will introduce a special-edition helmet developed in collaboration with India Bike Week.

Riders will also be able to participate in five curated ride-outs around the Sahyadris. These include a heritage ride to Pratapgad Fort, off-road trails, countryside routes and visits to local berry farms and windmill locations.

The event will additionally feature freestyle motocross performances, hard enduro action and a stunt show by Pulsar Underground.

Music, camping and motorcycle culture

The music line-up for the two-day festival includes Hanumankind, Midival Punditz, Karsh Kale, Kutle Khan, Sickflip and Harley Rock Rider, among others. The event will also have a campsite, bonfire sessions and after-parties featuring comedian Aakash Mehta and DJ Bass Maya.

Other attractions include the Big Trip Stage, where adventure riders and motorcycle travellers will share their experiences, along with dedicated showcases for custom motorcycles, vintage machines, motorcycle art and riding gear. The IBW Bikers Mart will feature more than 200 global brands and retailers.

India Bike Week 2026 will be held in Panchgani on December 4 and 5. The festival gates will open at 1 pm, while official after-parties are scheduled to begin at 10 pm. Tickets are available through the event's official website.

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