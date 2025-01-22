Tata Avinya X Concept showcased Auto Expo 2025

Tata Avinya X Concept has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The concept first made its debut in 2022 and last year, Tata Motors announced that they will be launching vehicles under the Avinya brand in 2026. Tata Avinya's series of electric cars will be underpinned by Jaguar Land Rover's EMA platform. This time the design of the Avinya is completely different than what we have seen till now.