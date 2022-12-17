HT Auto
Audi Activesphere concept teased ahead of January 26 debut, previews a coupe SUV

Audi has already garnered pretty good attention with its sphere series of concept cars, and the latest in the lineup is the Activesphere concept, which previews an all-electric coupe SUV. The concept has been teased online for the second time ahead of its promised January 26 debut next year as part of the automaker's celebration of progress, as the OEM has stated. Interestingly, the German luxury car marquee previously unveiled three other concepts in the series - Skysphere, Urbansphere and Grand Sphere.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 09:20 AM
The Audi Activesphere concept is claimed to offer maximum variability for an active lifestyle – both on and off-road.
Speaking about the latest concept model in the portfolio, while the car has been teased largely obscured in darkness, the swooping roofline and the flared fenders of the lifestyle concept can be figured out. The rear deck and glass roof are also visible, giving us a glimpse of the interior. However, any further details are not available.

Audi claims the Activesphere concept is an expression of ultimate freedom for people who love exploring the outdoors. The Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker also said that this concept car appears sleek and sporty along with extreme off-roading capability, owing to the lifted suspension and aggressive all-terrain tyres. The powertrain is another USP of the concept. Just like the previous three concepts of the series, the Activesphere too will arrive with a powerful all-electric powertrain. However, Audi kept the powertrain details a mystery.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Audi has teased the Activesphere concept. It was first teased back in August this year when the automaker offered a three-quarter front view of the concept cloaked in shadow, just a year after Audi's series of concepts began breaking cover with the Skysphere debuted in August last year.

Among the previous concepts of the same series, the Skysphere was showcased as a roofless two-door electric sportscar with a long hood and an adjustable wheelbase, designed for both comfortable touring and track-burning fun driving. It was followed by the Grandsphere concept in September 2021. Audi dubbed the second concept model as a private jet for the road. It shared some of the design elements with the Skysphere. The third concept Urbansphere came envisioning a minivan with an exceptionally large cabin.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 09:20 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi Activesphere concept concept car electric car electric vehicle luxury car
