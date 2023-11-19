Actor Rohit Roy brings home the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition worth 5.60 lakh

Actor and avid biker, Rohit Roy has brought a new set of wheels and it’s quite the surprise with the motorcycle being the high-performance Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition. The limited edition version of the electric superbike was introduced earlier this year priced at ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and production is restricted to only 10 units.

Roy is one of the lucky 10 then to get his hands on the motorcycle and shared images with the bike on his Instagram account. Captioning his post, the actor wrote, “And finally, the latest addition to my stable has arrived! Happy new year to me!!"

The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition was launched as a tribute to India’s Chandrayaan-3 space mission and gets special upgrades. The limited edition offering is finished in a special white paint scheme that the company says helps reduce drag on the bike. It also gets the F77 moniker finished in a contrasting orange shade. There is the ‘Space Edition’ badging in a number of places, while each of the 10 limited edition units gets a number on the charging port flap.

Also Read : Ultraviolette launches F77 Space Edition, gets aerospace-grade materials

The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition gets a new white paint scheme for drag reduction, Space Edition badging, aero wheel cover and the key fob made out of aerospace grade aluminium

Furthermore, the F77 Space Edition comes with fuel tank grips and an aerodynamic wheel cover, while the key fob for the electric motorcycle is made out of a single block of aerospace-grade aluminium. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres, as against the MRF Steel Brace tyres seen on the standard F77.

The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is based on the Recon variant that belts out 30.2 kW (39.94 bhp) and 100 Nm of peak torque from its electric motor. The 10.3 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 307 km on a single charge. The F77 can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 152 kmph.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F77 revealed for Europe, new F99 electric superbike unveiled with 265 kmph top speed

Also Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

With several popular TV shows and movies under his belt, Rohit Roy is also known for his eclectic motorcycle collection. The actor and producer has owned the Honda Rune, one of the rarest bikes in India, as well as the Indian Scout Bobber. He later traded in the Scout Bobber for the Indian FTR 1200. The Kabil actor also owns the Mahindra Thar, MG Hector and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

First Published Date: