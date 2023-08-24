In pics: Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is inspired from India's space tech
Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition high-performance electric bike pays tribute to India's space odyssey and Chandrayaan-3.
Ultraviolette Automotive has launched an ultra limited special edition of F77 high-performance electric bike, christened F77 Space Edition. The bike comes priced at ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a tribute to the Chandrayaan-3 space mission as well as to India's space odyssey.
The company has said that all the units of the bike got sold out in just 90 seconds of opening of the booking window. Bookings were opened on the evening of August 22 on the company's official website. The special edition series is limited to just 10 units in total.
Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition makes use of a wide range of aerospace-grade materials across the body, increasing its durability. Paintwork on the bike too is of aerospace-grade quality. It also makes use of advanced aircraft electronics based technology and interfaces such as real-time roll, pitch, yaw feedback, just like what is found in an aircraft.
Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition's key has been developed using a single piece of metal, which is of aerospace grade, thus carrying forward the aerospace DNA of the bike. The bike's overall design too is a tribute to the country's space endeavor.
In terms of performance, the special edition electric bike churns out a peak power of 30.2 kW or 40.5 hp and a peak torque of 100 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds and attain a top speed of 152 km/hr.
Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is claimed to offer a range of 307 km on a single charge in Indian driving conditions. With this bike, the manufacturer aims to constantly push the boundaries of science and technology.
The manufacturer says that the F77 Space Edition stands as a testament to its commitment in charting the course for the future of electric mobility. India's celestial technology DNA is reflected in the high-performance electric bike.
The standard version of Ultraviolette's flagship F77 electric performance motorcycle range starts at ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 307-km range and 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.8 seconds. The image used is of the F77 Space Edition.
First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM IST
