Ultraviolette launches F77 Space Edition, gets aerospace-grade materials

High-performance pure electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive announced the launch of its exclusively limited for production, special edition F77 on Monday. Christened as Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, the special edition electric motorcycle comes priced at ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and as a tribute to the Chandrayaan-3. The EV startup claims that with this new model, it has paid tribute to India's space odyssey.

Ultraviolette Automotive claims that the F77 Space Edition comes drawing inspiration from India's advent towards space research and technology. It claims to come equipped with a wide range of aerospace-grade materials across the body. This means the pure electric motorcycle comes significantly higher priced than the standard version of the model, which is available at a starting price of ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker has also said that bookings for the F77 Space Edition will open on August 22 evening, on its official website. The bike will be produced in exclusively limited numbers, only 10 units.

Speaking about the new special edition electric motorcycle, it claims to have been designed following the advanced electronics and technology used in modern aircraft. The bike gets custom machined aerospace-grade aluminium components ensuring high durability. Also, it claims to come wearing aerospace-grade paint.

The motorcycle promises to deliver a 307 km range on a single charge. Its high-performance motor churns out 39.94 bhp peak power and 100 Nm of impressive maximum torque output. It is capable of accelerating 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and can run at a top speed of 152 kmph.

Speaking on the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, said that the manufacturer aims to constantly push the boundaries of science and technology and the new special edition is the best way for that. "As the aerospace industry is where the pinnacles of technology are achieved, the F77 Space Edition proudly commemorates India’s celestial journey. The very same DNA is clearly reflected in the Ultraviolette F77 Space edition. Infused with aerospace grade attributes and a distinctive design ethos, the F77 Space Edition stands as a testament to our resolute commitment in charting the course for the future of electric mobility," he added.

