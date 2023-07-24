HT Auto
VJ Rannvijay Singha brings home limited edition Ultraviolette F77 electric bike

Indian TV personality and Video Jockey (VJ) Rannvijay Singha has taken the delivery of his limited edition Ultraviolette F77 electric performance motorcycle at his resideence in Mumbai. The actor got the model number 16 of the total 77 units that will be produced for the limited series sports electric bike. The company had announced that all the units of this edition were sold out within just two hours of the booking window going live.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM
Rannvijay Singha taking delivery of his limited edition UItraviolette F77 at his residence in Mumbai.
The F77 is the maiden offering from the company and was first announced last year. Prices for the F77 start at 3.8 lakh, going up to 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Recon version. While prices for the limited edition F77 were not announced, they are expected to command a slight premium over the Recon.

Each of the limited edition F77 electric sport bike gets a unique numbering and a special paint scheme - meteor grey and afterburner yellow. The electric bike's performance figures also get a boost with the PMS electric motor churning out 40.2 bhp or 30.2 kW of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque. It reaches the top speed of 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds and gets the top speed at 152 kmph. The bike also packs in more power and torque as compared to the other stock variants.

The limited edition sources power from the same 10.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is the biggest on any electric two-wheeler in India, and promises a range of 307 kilometres on a single charge.

Other notable features of the sports electric bike include a 5-inch TFT screen, 41 mm USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear, 320 mm front and 230 mm disc brakes, dual-channel ABS sourced from Bosch, three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic, and more.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM IST
