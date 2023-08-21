Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is a tribute to Chandrayaan-3: What's special?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 21, 2023

The special edition motorcycle is limited to only 10 units

It comes priced at 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and is also a tribute to India's space odyssey

The special edition is inspired from India's advent towards space research and tech

It comes equipped with a wide range of aerospace-grade materials

 Check product page

It also claims to come wearing aerospace-grade paint

Bookings will open on August 22 evening, on the company's official website

The motorcycle promises to deliver a 307 km range on a single charge

 It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds 

It can run at a top speed of 152 kmph
For detailed report...
Click Here