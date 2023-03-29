HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 7,432 Ev Fast Charging Stations To Be Set Up India, Centre Sanctions 800 Cr

7,432 EV fast charging stations to be set up India, Centre sanctions 800 cr

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Tuesday said 800 crore under FAME India Scheme Phase II has been sanctioned to three PSU oil marketing companies (OMC) for setting up 7,432 public fast charging EV stations across the country. The amount has been sanctioned under FAME Scheme Phase II. The ministry has released 560 crore or 70 per cent of the total amount to three OMCs -- Indian Oil (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) -- as the first installment for the installation and commissioning of upstream infrastructure and charging equipment of EV public charging stations at respective retail outlets in the country.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Centre has approved ₹800 crore investment to increase the number of EV fast charging stations in India to over 7,000. (HT_PRINT)
Centre has approved ₹800 crore investment to increase the number of EV fast charging stations in India to over 7,000. (HT_PRINT)
Centre has approved ₹800 crore investment to increase the number of EV fast charging stations in India to over 7,000. (HT_PRINT)
Centre has approved ₹800 crore investment to increase the number of EV fast charging stations in India to over 7,000.

The installation is expected to be completed by March 2024, the ministry said in a statement.

At present, there are 6,586 charging stations across the country.

"The addition of the new 7,432 public charging stations will be a significant push to EV charging ecosystem," the release said, and added the charging capacity would be used for charging electric 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, and mini-buses.

Also read: How long can EV batteries last? Study claims long enough to outlast ICE vehicles

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries said the move will give a boost to the electric vehicle ecosystem in India and encourage more people to switch to cleaner modes of transportation.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

He also added that the government is committed to promoting sustainable green mobility solutions and reducing the country's carbon emissions, working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Net Zero mission.

Also read: How to extend EV battery life? Check out these simple steps

The minister further said the move will create a robust charging infrastructure network in India that is more accessible to the public.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EV EV charging station
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city