HT Auto
Home How To How To Extend Electric Vehicle Battery Life?

How to extend electric vehicle battery life?

Electric battery life gets impacted due to fast charging, exposure to extreme heat, frequent charging etc.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 01:09 PM
Following some simple steps can lengthen an EV battery's lifespan.
Following some simple steps can lengthen an EV battery's lifespan.
Following some simple steps can lengthen an EV battery's lifespan.
Following some simple steps can lengthen an EV battery's lifespan.

Electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries usually last for around 5-7 years easily. The best battery warranty available for any electric vehicle in the world currently is for 10 years. However, according to a Tesla co-founder and the auto company's former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel, EV batteries can last 15 years.

(Also read: Electric vehicle fire incidents unlikely to impact long-term EV sales: Crisil)

The claim sounds a bit exaggerated but with some simple precautions and good maintenance, you can actually have a long life for your electric vehicle. If we follow the recent EV fire incidents that took place across India, mainly occurred due to not following some basic guidelines. Following these can save your money and the vehicle as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Here are how to extend the life of electric vehicle batteries.

Minimize exposure to high temperatures when parked

Exposure to extremely high temperatures when the vehicle is parked should be avoided. Several EV fires occur due to the vehicles parked in high temperatures. The electric vehicles come equipped with an automated temperature control system, which drains the batteries to keep the temperature down for optimum efficiency. The automated temperature control can work only when the ignition is on and the vehicle is using the battery. In case, the EV is parked in a place where the temperature is high and the automated thermal management system is not working, the risk of a fire incident increases.

Avoid using fast charging

When we talk about electric vehicles, fast charging technology demands a special mention. Fast charging allows an EV battery to be charged significant quicker than its standard charging time. This might be very appealing for the EV owners to avail, but not good for the battery health of the vehicle. Fast charging actually presses too much electricity into the batteries in a short period, which strains the battery life and wanes them faster than they should. In short, fast charging can fry the battery easily. The battery degradation is hard to notice. But using standard charging for one year will ensure 10 per cent more battery life compared to one year of fast charging.

Maintain optimal battery charge

When electric vehicles are parked for a long time with a fully drained out or a fully charged battery, that degrades the battery. Maintaining an optimal battery charge is always important for the long life of the EV battery. It is more like the battery of a mobile phone. Always try to keep the battery charge between 25 per cent and 75 per cent. Also, turn off the MCB in case you are not using the battery for more than four days.

Avoid too frequent charging

Charging the electric vehicle's battery to the fullest always may be tempting, but for that one requires to charge the battery very frequently. This frequent charging of the battery can degrade its condition and performance quicker than the usual time. Even though a full charge offers the rider the maximum operating time, it is never a good idea for the overall lifespan of the battery.

Use original charger

Using the original charger to charge the battery, provided by the manufacturer of the EV is always advisable. A third-party EV charger may be tempting to buy from the market as they are often significantly cheaper and easily available, but using that increases the risk of malfunction and an EV fire as well.

Don't charge the battery immediately after a ride

Avoid charging the battery immediately after riding it. Whenever the battery is being used while the EV is running, it gets extremely hot. Charging immediately after the ride doesn't allow the battery to cool down. Hence, give at least 30 minutes to cool down the battery before recharging it.

Avoid knocking or dropping the battery

Dropping the battery hard or knocking it off with other objects can displace and damage the internal components of the battery. This can damage the thermal management system inside the battery and increase the risk of fire. Also, it reduces the battery life significantly and impacts the EV's performance as well.

 

How to extend EV battery life
Step 1 :

Minimize exposure to high temperatures

Step 2 :

Avoid fast charging

Step 3 :

Maintain optimal battery charge

Step 4 :

Avoid frequent charging

Step 5 :

Use original charger

Step 6 :

Don't charge the battery immediately after a ride

Step 7 :

Avoid knocking or dropping the battery

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 01:09 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV battery electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla prepares to reopen Shanghai factory as city aims to ease Covid curbs
Tesla prepares to reopen Shanghai factory as city aims to ease Covid curbs
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of cars again for fifth time since January 2021
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of cars again for fifth time since January 2021
Jeep Compass price in India hiked ahead of Meridian SUV launch
Jeep Compass price in India hiked ahead of Meridian SUV launch
Ford F-150 Lightning could come with Tesla-like infotainment games
Ford F-150 Lightning could come with Tesla-like infotainment games
2022 Audi A8 luxury sedan all set for India launch, check teaser video here
2022 Audi A8 luxury sedan all set for India launch, check teaser video here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city