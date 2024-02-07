What's next for Tata Nexon? Is a CNG-AMT variant brewing?

Tata Motors has been impressing us with its range of innovations in the passenger vehicle segment. Over the last few years, the homegrown automaker has taken the lead in automotive technologies like electric propulsion systems, CNG-AMT technology etc. Coupled with the new model launches, the automaker is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian passenger vehicle market that has been witnessing a gradual and massive transformation over the last few years.

At the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024, Tata Motors showcased the near-production Nexon iCNG concept, which is expected to launch in the market soon in its production guise. No wonder, the rising demand for the petrol-CNG bi-fuel propulsion system among Indian buyers due to the rising cost of ownership for vehicles owing to the sky-high price of petrol and diesel among other reasons, is pushing Tata Motors to expand its lineup of passenger vehicles with CNG option.

After Tiago, Tigor and Punch, Nexon is going to be the latest entrant in that list in the automaker's product portfolio. Besides that, Nexon will be the automaker's latest model to be available in petrol-only, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. Besides that, the Tata Nexon CNG is going to be the second compact SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market with a petrol-CNG powertrain option, after the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

What to expect from Tata Nexon CNG

The upcoming Tata Nexon iCNG, which was showcased in its near-production concept form at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 is going to be the first-ever petrol-CNG car in India with a turbocharged petrol engine. Paired with the petrol motor will be a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG technology that is capable of holding 60 litres of compressed natural gas. This would mean the usual power lag that comes associated with any CNG car will be addressed in the Nexon iCNG.

Tata Motors has not revealed the power and torque output figures of the petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain of Nexon iCNG. However, the petrol engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. Expect it to come available with a manual gearbox, while an automatic unit too could be introduced as well.

Is a Tata Nexon CNG-AMT on card?

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors made headlines by introducing the CNG-AMT technology to the Tiago and Tigor models. Both the hatchback and compact sedan's CNG-AMT variant are slated to launch soon in India, becoming the first cars in the country with such a technology that blends the best of two worlds.

The CNG kit enables the car to run on a fuel that is lower polluting than petrol or diesel, the use of this fuel also ensures higher mileage, eventually making the car run longer range without refuelling. On the other hand, AMT ensures the driver experiences a comfortable clutch-less automatic driving experience, which is especially useful in congested urban traffic conditions, where frequent clutch pressing and gear shifting lead to fatigue.

When it comes to Tata Nexon iCNG, the automaker is tight-lipped about the possibility of the compact SUV getting the CNG-AMT technology. However, considering the popularity of the CNG and AMT technology, we can expect the SUV would receive the CNG-AMT system onboard in the near future.

