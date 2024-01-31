Tata Motors to showcase Nexon CNG at Bharat Mobility show

Published Jan 31, 2024

Tata Motors will introduce the Nexon iCNG in concept form

Tata will use the twin-cylinder technology it introduced in Altroz and Punch CNG versions

Nexon will become the fifth car in its lineup to be offered with CNG technology

Besides Nexon CNG, Tata will also showcase upcoming electric cars like Harrier EV

The Curvv concept, which will soon launch in both EV and ICE form, will also be showcased

The recently launched Safari SUV will also make debut in a new dark concept version

The new Nexon EV will also be showcased with a dark makeover at the event

The Altroz Racer, which made its debut at Auto Expo 2023, will be on display

Punch EV, which was launched earlier this month, will be displayed along with other Tata models
Also check out how the upcoming Curvv SUV will look like as Tata files design patent
