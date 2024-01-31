Tata Motors to showcase Nexon CNG at Bharat Mobility show

Tata Motors will introduce the Nexon iCNG in concept form
Tata will use the twin-cylinder technology it introduced in Altroz and Punch CNG versions
Nexon will become the fifth car in its lineup to be offered with CNG technology
Besides Nexon CNG, Tata will also showcase upcoming electric cars like Harrier EV
The Curvv concept, which will soon launch in both EV and ICE form, will also be showcased
The recently launched Safari SUV will also make debut in a new dark concept version
The new Nexon EV will also be showcased with a dark makeover at the event
The Altroz Racer, which made its debut at Auto Expo 2023, will be on display
Punch EV, which was launched earlier this month, will be displayed along with other Tata models