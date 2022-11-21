Volvo S60 delisted from India lineup: Details here

Volvo Cars India seems to have silently discontinued the S60 sedan from its product lineup. The automaker has delisted the luxury sedan from the Indian website, fueling speculation of its discontinuation. Interestingly, the Swedish luxury car brand updated its entire lineup a few months back with mild-hybrid powertrains and an extended feature list. However, the carmaker excluded the entry-level Volvo S60 from the lot. The last time Volvo S60 received an update in India was in January 2021. Now, when the automaker has silently revised its product lineup on the website, there was no official communication from it.

This decision to discontinue the Volvo S60 from its Indian lineup could be a part of the automaker's strategy to reshuffle the product portfolio across different markets around the world. In recent times, the car brand has temporarily removed the S60 from sale in the UK as well. However, it is not yet confirmed if the S60 has been axed in India temporarily or not.

The Volvo S60 has been available in the Indian market as a competitor against rivals like Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Jaguar XE. The sedan was available in a single T4 Inscription trim in India and powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor, capable of churning out 190 bhp of peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the car gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The C-Class rival comes with a feature-packed interior. These features include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a Harman Kardon stereo system, quad-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charging pad, among others. The Volvo S60 sedan also gets a host of safety features. The active safety features onboard the car include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and city safety with steering assist.

Currently, Volvo Cars India sells models like S90, XC40 mild-hybrid, XC40 Recharge, XC60 and XC90 in the country. All these cars except the Volvo XC40 Recharge come powered by a petrol engine and mated to an automatic transmission.

