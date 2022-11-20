Here's all about Bentley's 'Flying B' bonnet mascot

The Bentley ‘Flying B’ mascot comes as standard on the Flying Spur Mulliner
It is also available as an option on all Flying Spur models
97% of Flying Spur customers opt for the 'Flying B' mascot
The mascot is in its sixth design iteration now and come with delicate clear acrylic wings
It is the first in Bentley history to be deployed electronically
It is the first to feature a cover plate that replaces it when stowed
It is also the first to be internally illuminated
The mascot is cast as a single piece of 316 grade stainless steel
It is a tough structure and capable of withstanding extremes of temperature