Here's all about Bentley's 'Flying B' bonnet mascot

Published Nov 20, 2022

The Bentley ‘Flying B’ mascot comes as standard on the Flying Spur Mulliner

It is also available as an option on all Flying Spur models

97% of Flying Spur customers opt for the 'Flying B' mascot

The mascot is in its sixth design iteration now and come with delicate clear acrylic wings

It is the first in Bentley history to be deployed electronically

It is the first to feature a cover plate that replaces it when stowed

It is also the first to be internally illuminated

The  mascot is cast as a single piece of 316 grade stainless steel

It is a tough structure and capable of withstanding extremes of temperature
The mascot is made using the investment casting process
