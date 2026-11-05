HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Teased With Revised Styling And Feature Updates

Volkswagen Virtus facelift teased with revised styling and feature updates

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2026, 12:22 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Volkswagen has previewed the Virtus facelift, revealing revised lighting, bumpers and wheels, with a 360-degree camera and transmission update expected.

Volkswagen Virtus
The Volkswagen Virtus facelift teaser reveals revised lighting elements, a redesigned front bumper and new alloy wheels.
Volkswagen Virtus
The Volkswagen Virtus facelift teaser reveals revised lighting elements, a redesigned front bumper and new alloy wheels.
Volkswagen Virtus
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Volkswagen has released the first teaser of the Virtus facelift, offering a glimpse of the updated sedan's exterior. The upcoming model will receive changes to its front and rear styling, along with revised lighting elements and new alloy wheels. It will be the first major update to the Virtus since its India launch in June 2022.

The teaser shows a redesigned front bumper with smaller detailing that appears to have a glossy finish. Volkswagen has also reworked the fog lamp surrounds, which now house smaller, cube-shaped light units. The grille has received minor changes and appears to feature an illuminated Volkswagen badge alongside a red GT emblem.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
₹10.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
₹10.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹12 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor EV
₹12.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹25,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
₹9 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,800/ month
Check Eligibility

The headlight units have also been revised. The LED daytime running lights (DRLs) now appear to sit below the main headlamp units, while the chrome strip connecting the two headlights seems to have been carried over from the existing model.

New wheels and 360-degree camera expected

The facelifted Virtus will get redesigned alloy wheels, finished in black in the version shown in the teaser. The current GT variant also gets black alloy wheels, while other versions are expected to receive dual-tone designs. The wheel diameter is likely to remain unchanged at 16 inches.

Another notable addition is visible on the outside rearview mirrors. The mirrors now feature camera housings, indicating that the updated sedan will offer a 360-degree camera system. Beyond this equipment, the teaser does not reveal any significant changes to the car's side profile.

Rear design and expected updates

At the back, Volkswagen appears to have retained the existing taillight housings but revised their internal LED graphics. The rear bumper, including its black lower section, and the boot-lid spoiler look unchanged.

The facelift is also expected to bring feature additions similar to those introduced with the Skoda Slavia facelift. Volkswagen could further replace the six-speed automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Details of the updated feature list and powertrain changes have not yet been disclosed.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2026, 12:22 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.