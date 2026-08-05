Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at 19.19 lakh, gets new Avocado Pearl colour

Volkswagen India has introduced the Virtus Anniversary Edition to celebrate four years of the premium sedan in the Indian market. Based on the Virtus GT Plus Sport variant, the limited-volume special edition brings cosmetic updates, a new exclusive paint option and retains the sedan's 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrain.

Priced at ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Virtus Anniversary Edition will be available in limited numbers across Volkswagen dealerships in India.

New Avocado Pearl colour with blacked-out styling

The biggest highlight of the Virtus Anniversary Edition is the introduction of an exclusive Avocado Pearl exterior paint shade. The new colour is paired with a contrasting black roof and black alloy wheels, giving the sedan a sportier appearance than the standard GT Plus Sport.

Apart from the exterior changes, the Anniversary Edition continues to carry the sporty styling elements of the GT Plus Sport variant.

Features remain unchanged

The Virtus Anniversary Edition retains the feature list of the GT Plus Sport trim. Key equipment includes:

20.32 cm Digital Cockpit

Electric sunroof

Laser Red ambient lighting

Aluminium pedals

Automatic headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror

Volkswagen is also offering customers the option to fit genuine accessories such as a 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors and puddle lamps through its dealerships. These accessories are available for both the Virtus and Taigun.

Safety and engine

The sedan continues to be equipped with six airbags as standard and carries a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. Volkswagen says the Virtus comes with more than 40 safety features.

Powering the Anniversary Edition is the familiar 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine that develops 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron gets new base variant in India, priced at ₹41.99 lakh

Volkswagen celebrates four years of Virtus

Launched in June 2022, the Volkswagen Virtus has been one of the brand's key products in India and competes in the premium sedan segment. The Anniversary Edition marks four years of the model's presence in the country while adding a new colour option and exclusive styling elements for buyers looking for a more distinctive version of the sedan.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said that the Virtus has earned strong customer appreciation for its design, performance and German engineering. He added that the Anniversary Edition celebrates the model's journey and customer enthusiasm for the brand, while the exclusive Avocado Pearl colour further enhances the sedan's appeal.

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