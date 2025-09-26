Honda CB350C Special Edition launched at 2.02 lakh. Check details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the CB350C Special Edition at an ex-showroom price of ₹2,01,900 in Bengaluru. Bookings have opened across the country, and deliveries will begin from the first week of October through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships. With this launch, the Japanese manufacturer aims to bring in some exictment to its CB350 line-up, introducing subtle but significant changes to keep its classic mid-size offering relevant in an increasingly competitive segment.

Honda CB350C Special Edition: Design changes

The Special Edition marks the beginning of the CB350 being positioned as the CB350C, a nameplate that Honda hopes will resonate better with classic motorcycle buyers. To reflect this, the bike carries a new “CB350C" logo and a Special Edition sticker on the fuel tank. Cosmetic tweaks include fresh striped graphics across the fuel tank, front and rear fenders, adding a more premium flair compared to the standard model.

Small but thoughtful design changes elevate its road presence further: the rear grabrail now comes in chrome, and the seat gets a choice of either black or brown upholstery depending on the colour variant. The bike is available in two color schemes, Matt Dune Brown and Rebel Red Metallic, both of which are designed to attract its more retro appeal.

Honda CB350C Special Edition: Feature additions

Complementing its retro inspiration, the CB350C Special Edition comes with a blend of old-school nuance and contemporary practicality. Riders have a digital-analogue cluster with indications, complemented by the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), with connected capabilities on the move. Safety features comprise dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and assist and slipper clutch, all designed to smoothen the ride and make it secure.

Honda CB350C Special Edition: Powertrain

Under the skin, the CB350C Special Edition is mechanically unchanged. It employs a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that meets BSVI OBD2B and E20 fuel specifications. The engine makes 15.5 kW at 5,500 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, along with a five-speed transmission. The combination continues to aim for easy, torque-based performance for city and weekend highway driving.

