Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Audi Q3: Which SUV should you pick?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Apr 2025, 12:43 PM
  • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line competes with luxury rivals like Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the latest model from the German auto giant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Tiguan R-Line has replaced the erstwhile Volkswagen Tiguan in the carmaker's India portfolio. The newly launched sporty version of the Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a plethora of design and feature updates.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in a fully loaded and single variant. Also, the car manufacturer is bringing the Tiguan R-Line to India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. Launched at a price of 49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line competes with some tough rivals like Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

Here is a comparison between the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Audi Q3.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Audi Q3: Price

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in a fully loaded single variant, priced at 49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Audi Q3 is available in multiple variants, priced between 44.99 lakh and 55.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is quite competitively priced against the luxury SUV from Audi. However, the latter offers more options to buyers than the VW SUV.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Audi Q3: Specification

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line continues with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the erstwhile Tiguan. However, the engine offers slightly improved performance. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, the engine churns out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an AWD system.

Powering the Audi Q3 is a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 187.74 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an AWD system.

Among these two SUVs, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line churns out more power output than the Audi Q3. However, the torque output of these two SUVs remains the same, while both models come with an AWD system.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2025, 12:43 PM IST
