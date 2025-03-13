Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line India launch confirmed for April 14

Volkswagen has confirmed the Tiguan R-Line SUV will be launched in India on April 14, 2025. The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be the top-spec version of the SUV and will arrive in the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The new Tiguan R-Line is the first of the two new models lined up for launch from VW India. The automaker will follow it up with the Volkswagen Golf GTI performance hatchback, which should arrive a few weeks later.

The new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan has been on sale globally since last year. The new offering is based on the MQB-Evo platform and is 30 mm longer and 4 mm taller, while the wheelbase remains the same at 2,680 mm. The design language has witnessed an evolution and is now curvier on the outside.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is likely to draw power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churning out 261 bhp and 400 Nm

The new Tiguan sports full HD Matrix LED headlamps connected by a lightbar running across the width, while there’s a massive bumper with openings on the sides to reduce the drag coefficient to 0.28 cd. The rear sports a black panel integrating the taillight cluster. The model rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. The R Line distinguishes itself with the ‘R’ badging on the front doors.

The cabin sports a tech-friendly layout with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system that runs the latest MIB4 UI. The new Tiguan will continue in the five-seater guise.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications

The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will likely draw power from the 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine in India. The motor belts out 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic. VW offers a 6-speed manual as well with the Tiguan R-Line but the same is likely to be skipped for India.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets a 10.25-inch digital console and a larger 15.1-inch freestanding infotainment display

The global versions of the new Volkswagen Tiguan come equipped with Dynamic Chassis Control Pro for the adaptive suspension system. It also gets twin-valve variable dampers with a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) system. It’ll be interesting to see if the India-spec model comes equipped with these features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rivals

Expect prices for the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be around the ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The offering will be competing against the entry-level luxury SUVs, including the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3, and more. It will also take on the mighty Toyota Fortuner in the same space. More details on the new Tiguan R-Line will be available soon.

