The 2025 Tiguan SUV is on its way for an October 10 debut and VW has just posted a teaser revealing key design details.
While the European spec is called the Tayron, the SUV will be called the Tiguan upon its arrival in India.
The VW Tayron is a five-seater built on the same platform as the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace, which was briefly sold in India.
VW is expected to put a hybrid powertrain under the hood of the Euro-spec Tiguan. Indian markets may retain the 2.0-litre TSI unit that made 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque in the outgoing model.
While rear end designs between the European and Chinese Tayron SUVs stay relatively similar, the latter’s front end carries a more aggressive look.
Spy shots of the Chinese Tayron indicate that the car will offer a 15.0-inch infotainment. The driver gets a digital cluster and passenger also gets an individual display.
The teaser shared by VW offers a brief glimpse of the upcoming Tayron R-Line trim. The LED tail lamps are connected seamlessly and the SUV gets a VW badge that glows red.
Before starting the teaser campagin, VW had sent off the outgoing generation Tiguan with a special Wolfsburg edition model with exclusive design elements.
The 2025 VW Tiguan is expected to arrive in India in both five and seven-seater variants. The SUV is built on the MQB Evo platform shared by most VW ICE vehicles.