Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 13, 2025: Trump administration aims to trump Biden electric vehicle rules
Latest news on March 13, 2025: The 2022 standards are 80% more stringent than prior standards, and were estimated to result in 2,900 fewer premature deaths annually.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
13 Mar 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Trump administration aims to trump Biden electric vehicle rules
- The 2022 standards are 80% more stringent than prior standards, and were estimated to result in 2,900 fewer premature deaths annually.
13 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Volkswagen to navigate another tricky year after 2024 profit plunge
- Volkswagen AG, which comprises 10 different automobile brands, said its earnings in 2024 were hit by high costs as it faces a stuttering shift to electric vehicles, weak demand in Europe and fierce competition from local rivals in the key market China.
First Published Date: 13 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST
