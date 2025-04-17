Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line fuel efficiency revealed

Volkswagen 's Tiguan R-Line recently made its way to the Indian market recently. It is being offered in just one variant and is priced at ₹49 lakh ex-showroom. Volkswagen claims that the Tiguan R-Line has a claimed fuel efficiency of 12.58 kmpl. What is interesting is that the Tiguan R-Line's fuel economy is slightly lower than the outgoing Tiguan, which had a claimed fuel efficiency of 12.61 kmpl.

What are the engine specifications of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. In India, the vehicle will be available exclusively with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, while the global market will also have the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, Volkswagen will provide the 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system to enhance power distribution to all four wheels.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Golf GTI 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 52 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

What is the top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a top speed of 229 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be offered only in a single variant.

What are the colour options of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is offered in six colour options. This includes- Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White (with Mother of Pearl effect), Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.

What are the features of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is outfitted with LED Plus headlights and a dynamic 3D LED rear combination lamp. Among its features are a three-zone climate control system, Park Assist Plus, and two wireless charging pads.

Furthermore, the vehicle will present 30-color ambient lighting, seats embellished with R badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels inspired by the R-Line, featuring a diamond-cut finish. A panoramic sunroof will also be offered, contributing to the cabin's spacious feel. The all-new Tiguan R-Line will highlight illuminated trim between the headlights, illuminated rear combination lamps, and door handle recesses. Additional features include brushed stainless steel pedals, surround lighting with a welcome light function, chrome-finished air intakes, and silver-anodized roof rails.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: Which premium SUV to pick

What are the rivals of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will compete with the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X, in addition to entry-level luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: