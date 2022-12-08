Top 10 cars sold in November: Nexon storms ahead as Baleno leads the pack

For the first time since its launch, Tata Nexon has climbed to the number two position on sales charts in November. The sub-compact SUV, which has been leading the entire SUV segment for quite some time, went on to beat some of the more popular small cars last month. Yet, it could not beat Maruti Suzuki's Baleno, which emerged as India's best-selling car in November. Among the top 10 cars that found most homes in India last mont saw Maruti's continuing dominance while Tata Motors and Hyundai had only three cars in the list of top 10 cars sold in November. Here is the complete list.

Maruti Baleno

The new generation Baleno, launched earlier this year, has topped the sales charts last month. Maruti Suzuki delivered 20,945 units of Baleno in November, with a whopping 111 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. It is also higher than the 17,149 units of Baleno Maruti sold in the festive month. The new Baleno offers a host of features, including the likes of HuD screen and 360 degree camera, which no other cars in its segment offer.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors' successful run continues on the back of Nexon's popularity. The sub-compact SUV reached a new high by becoming the second best-selling model in India last month. Tata Motors sold 15,871 units of the SUV, up from 13,767 units it sold in October, and 9,831 units sold in November last year with more than 60 per cent growth year-on-year.

Maruti Alto

After the highs of October when it topped the sales charts, the new generation Alto has dropped down to number three spot in November. Maruti Suzuki sold 15,663 units last month, a sharp drop from 21,260 units sold during the festive season. In November last year, Maruti Suzuki had sold 13,812 units of the older generation Alto.

Maruti Swift

The Swift hatchback also continues be a top performer for Maruti Suzuki in India. The carmaker sold 15,153 units of the hatchback last month, down from 17,231 units in October. Swift's sales has gone up marginally when compared to November last year when Maruti sold 14,568 units.

Maruti WagonR

WagonR hatchback, which saw significant growth in past few months, has slipped to number five on the list after Maruti could sell 14,720 units last month. This is much less than the 17,945 units sold in October, and down by 13 per cent compared to November last year when Maruti sold 16,853 units.

Maruti Dzire

Despite no major facelifts since launch, the Dzire sub-compact sedan remains one of the most popular cars on Indian roads. In November, Maruti Suzuki sold 14,456 units of the sedan, up from 12,321 units in October. It has seen more than 75 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 8,196 units sold in November last year.

Maruti Ertiga

The new generation Ertiga MPV continues to lead the three-row vehicle segment in India in November. Maruti sold 13,818 units of Ertiga last month, a sharp rise from 10,494 units in October across India. It has also seen nearly 60 per cent jump is sales compared to the same period last year when Maruti sold 8,752 units.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's sole representative in the top 10 sales chart remains its flagship SUV Creta. The leader in the compact SUV segment found 13,321 homes in India last month, up from 11,880 units sold in October. Creta saw nearly 30 per cent spike in sales compared to November last year when Hyundai sold 10,300 units. Creta is likely to get a facelift soon which recently secured five-star rating at the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

Tata Punch

Punch continues to punch above its weight as the smallest SUV from Tata establishes itself as one of India's best-selling cars. In November, Tata sold 12,131 units of the Punch SUV, up from 10,982 units sold in October. It is nearly a 100 per cent jump in sales compared to November last year when Tata sold 6,110 units of the Citroen C3 rival.

Maruti Brezza

Brezza remains a strong favourite among those who wants to buy compact SUVs in India. The new generation SUV, launched earlier this year, ended November as the number 10 on the list. Maruti Suzuki delivered 11,324 units of the SUV last month, slightly higher than the 9,941 units sold in October.

