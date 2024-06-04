Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Top 5 features that Punch offers over Exter

The Tata Punch has carved a significant space in the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment. Its combination of SUV design and practical packaging has propelled it to become Tata Motors' second-best selling car. Hyundai entered the fray with the Exter, aiming to steal some market share from the Punch. While the Hyundai Exter might raise the bar for features in this segment, the Tata Punch continues to be a compelling choice with its unique features, and potentially competitive pricing.

Hyundai entered the sub-4 metre segment with the Exter, aiming to steal some market share from the Tata Punch. While the Exter might raise the bar for

The Hyundai Exter boasts a plethora of segment-first features, the Tata Punch holds its ground with some unique offerings of its own.

Rain Sensing Wiper

While the Hyundai Exter may boast a long list of features, the Tata Punch offers a unique advantage for drivers who prioritise convenience in unpredictable weather: rain-sensing wipers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.30 - 9.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers

It's important to note that rain-sensing wipers are only available on the top-of-the-line Creative trim of the Punch. However, this feature elevates the driving experience by automatically adjusting wiper speed based on rainfall intensity, keeping your windshield clear without manual intervention.

Traction control

While the Hyundai Exter may boast a wider range of modern safety features, the Tata Punch offers a specific safety element not found on its rival: traction control. It's important to note that traction control on the Punch is only available on the AMT variants of the Accomplished trim (one below the top-of-the-line).

This feature helps maintain grip during challenging road conditions like rain or loose gravel, particularly during acceleration. Additionally, the Punch with traction control also offers traction control modes, further enhancing its off-road capabilities and justifying its SUV-like image.

Also watch: Tata Punch: First Drive Review

Fog lamps

The Tata Punch doesn't stop at just traction control (on select trims) when it comes to safety features surpassing the Hyundai Exter. The Punch gets front fog lamps with a cornering function, inherited from its bigger sibling, the Nexon SUV. This feature, available on the Accomplished trim (one below the top-of-the-line), improves visibility during turns, especially on poorly lit roads or in foggy conditions. By illuminating around corners, these fog lamps can help drivers anticipate potential hazards and navigate tight turns with greater confidence.

Rear armrest

Despite being the older model compared to the Hyundai Exter, the Tata Punch provides a comfort feature often sought after in cars around the ₹10 lakh price range: a rear centre armrest. However, it's worth noting that this armrest is exclusive to the top-spec Creative trim level. While it enhances passenger comfort on longer journeys, keep in mind that the armrest lacks cup holders, which might limit its overall practicality.

16 inch alloy wheels

Both the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter offer dual-tone alloy wheels, but the Punch gives you a bit more size on its top-of-the-line trim. While the Casper equips its Exter with 15-inch alloys, the Punch steps it up to 16 inches on its Creative variant. Just like the rain-sensing wipers, these larger alloys are exclusive to the top trim level.

First Published Date: