Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Top 5 powerful compact SUVs in India under 10 lakh

Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, etc. are among the most powerful compact SUVs available in India under ₹ 10 lakh price bracket.

Compact SUVs have been finding an increasing footprint in the Indian market with the rising demands. The increased preference for personal mobility, affordability, safety, comfort and toughness on offer by these compact SUVs are among the key factors driving demands for compact SUVs.

(Also Read: We know our weak points, we are preparing: Maruti Suzuki on upcoming launches)

Almost all the major automakers in India offer their products in the compact SUV segment. These include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger etc.

Here are the top five most powerful compact SUVs available in India under ₹10 lakh price bracket.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is the most popular and bestselling compact SUV in India for quite some time. This compact SUV is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine churns out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. The SUV was introduced with a diesel engine as well, which was available with a six-speed AMT. The diesel churns out 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. The Nexon is the only compact SUV in India that is available in both petrol and electric powertrain options. Nexon EV is the most popular electric car in India.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. The diesel engine on the other hand is a 1.5-litre motor that kicks out 117 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is the automaker's third offering in India after Seltos and Carnival. The Kia Sonet is available in three different powertrain options - a 1.2-litre petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is capable of pumping out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue shares a whole lot of components with the Kia Sonet. These shared components include three different engines as well. Just like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue compact SUV's 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger comes sharing its components with Nissan Magnite. The Renault SUV is available with a 1.0-litre petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The turbocharged petrol engine churns out 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: