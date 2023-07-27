Top 5 most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof: Hyundai Creta to Kia Seltos

Panoramic sunroofs have become very popular in the Indian market
Here are top 5 most affordable SUVs in India that come with panoramic sunroof
The most affordable SUV to come with a panoramic sunroof is Hyundai Creta
1It is priced between Rs 13.96 lakh and 19.20 lakh
Then there is the MG Astor which is the most affordable vehicle in manufacturer's lineup
MG Astor costs between Rs 14.21 lakh and 18.69 lakh
Kia recently updated the Seltos with a panoramic sunroof.
It is now priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki is the first vehicle from the brand to come with a panoramic sunroof
It is priced between Rs 15.41 lakh and 19.83 lakh
Then there is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It was co-developed with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
It is priced between Rs 16.04 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh