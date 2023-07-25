Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS

Published Jul 25, 2023

Advanced Driver Aids System is the next big thing in automotive industry of India. 

ADAS is a suite of safety and autonomous driving features

Here are top 5 most affordable cars in India with ADAS

The updated fifth generation of Honda City comes with ADAS from its V variant

It is priced at Rs 12.45 lakh ex-showroom.

The new-gen Verna also comes with ADAS from its SX(O) variant.

It is priced at Rs 14.66 lakh ex-showroom.

MG Astor gets ADAS only with its top-end variant. 

The variant is called Savvy and it costs 17 lakh

The City e:HEV is the only hybrid sedan in the Indian market. It gets ADAS as standard.

The City Hybrid starts at starts at 18.89 lakh ex-showroom.

The Seltos is the latest compact SUV to get ADAS. These new features are offered only on the X-Line trim

It costs 20 lakh ex-showroom
