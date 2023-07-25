Advanced Driver Aids System is the next big thing in automotive industry of India.
ADAS is a suite of safety and autonomous driving features
Here are top 5 most affordable cars in India with ADAS
The updated fifth generation of Honda City comes with ADAS from its V variant
It is priced at Rs 12.45 lakh ex-showroom.
The new-gen Verna also comes with ADAS from its SX(O) variant.
It is priced at Rs 14.66 lakh ex-showroom.
MG Astor gets ADAS only with its top-end variant.
The variant is called Savvy and it costs ₹17 lakh
The City e:HEV is the only hybrid sedan in the Indian market. It gets ADAS as standard.
The City Hybrid starts at starts at ₹18.89 lakh ex-showroom.
The Seltos is the latest compact SUV to get ADAS. These new features are offered only on the X-Line trim
It costs ₹20 lakh ex-showroom