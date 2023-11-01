Seltos SUV boosts Kia's sales in India in October

Kia India on Wednesday announced that the auto company sold 24,351 units in October 2023, with the Seltos SUV contributing more than 50 per cent to the overall retail numbers. The South Korean auto manufacturer has claimed that in October 2023, the company clocked its fourth-best monthly sales, recording a 4.41 per cent growth over the same month a year ago, when it registered 23,323 units.

Kia Seltos has been the bestselling car for the auto company in India to date. Also, the SUV has been the first-ever Kia car to launch in India. In October 2023 as well, Seltos continued the momentum of being Kia's bestselling car. It claims to have sold 12,362 units last month, contributing more than 50 per cent to the auto manufacturer's overall sales. The other cars sold by Kia in the Indian market too witnessed robust sales performance. The Kia Sonet compact SUV claims to have sold 6,493 units last month, while the Carens sold 5,355 units. The Kia EV6 sold 141 units in India in October 2023.

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

Speaking about the car manufacturing company's sales performance last month, Hardeep Singh Brar, national head of sales and marketing at Kia India, said that the festive season propelled the growth of the automaker's sales further last month. He also hopes the sales momentum will continue in the coming months. "During the festive season, our customers' positive outlook has helped us achieve our fourth-highest monthly sales ever in India. The fact that our products like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens continue to dominate in their respective segment, despite multiple new launches by competition, is a major accomplishment. We are working towards maintaining the same momentum in the coming months," he said.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Seltos ₹ 10.90 - 20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mahindra Bolero ₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers MG Astor ₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer ₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

In 2023, between January and October, Kia India claims to have sold 219,702 units. The Seltos SUV claims to have contributed the most to the automaker's CY2023 sales with 83,250 units, followed by Sonet and Carens, with 73,333 units and 60,817 units sold, respectively.

First Published Date: