Tata Curvv spotted during emission testing. Check details

Tata Motors is planning to enter a new segment with the upcoming Curvv SUV. The homegrown manufacturer has showcased its new Curvv Concept quite a few times now and we recently saw it in the near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Now, the test mule of the Curvv was spotted while testing on our Indian roads. It was equipped with emission testing components which means it was powered by an internal combustion engine. Tata Motors will be launching the Curvv later this year in the Indian market.

The model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo was equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is shared with the Altroz and the Nexon. It puts out 113 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 260 Nm. It was mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, once launched, it is expected that the Curvv will also get an automatic transmission.

The main rivals of the Curvv will be Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG Astor. In terms of dimensions, the Curvv will measure 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height. The boot space will measure 422 litres whereas the wheelbase will stand at 2,560 mm.

