HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Reveals New Petrol Engines For Harrier, Safari And Curvv Suvs

Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs

At Auto Expo 2023, apart from revealing new vehicles, Tata Motors also revealed two new powertrains. The brand showcased two new petrol engines. There is a 1.2-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit so it seems like the rumours were true. It is highly likely that the new petrol engines will be used for the SUVs like Harrier, Tata and Curvv.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 16:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Safari is currently offered only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The Safari is currently offered only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The Safari is currently offered only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The Safari is currently offered only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The engines now use high-pressure gasoline direct injection technology that has been coupled with an advanced combustion system. The engines are made up of aluminium which has helped in decreasing the weight and increasing the stiffness.

The diesel engine of the Harrier and Safari comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The diesel engine of the Harrier and Safari comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The diesel engine of the Harrier and Safari comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The diesel engine of the Harrier and Safari comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Other technological improvements that the engines get are dual-cam phasing, variable oil pump and integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head. The variable geometry turbocharger is water-cooled. Moreover, the valve train and timing chain are maintenance free which also helps in reliability and low cost of ownership. Special attention has been given to exhaust treatment so that the emissions are lower.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Now, the specs, the 1.2-litre engine is a three-cylinder unit that produces 123 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 225 Nm at 1,700-3,500 rpm. Then there is the 1.5-litre engine which is a four-cylinder unit. It produces 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. Both the engines comply with BS6 Phase 2 norms and can run on regular petrol and E20 petrol.

Also Read : Tata Nexon EV gets more affordable, now starts at 14.49 lakh

As of now, the Harrier and Safari is offered only with a diesel engine while the competitors do offer a petrol engine with their SUVs. Harrier and Safari use a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is sourced from Fiat and is also being used on MG Hector twins, Jeep Compass and Meridian. The engine produces 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 350 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Tata has mated this engine to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Safari Tata Harrier
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune
Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets first-ever run-flat, all-terrain supercar tyre
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets first-ever run-flat, all-terrain supercar tyre
Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs
Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city