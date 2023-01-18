Tata Nexon EV gets more affordable, now starts at ₹14.49 lakh

HT Auto
Tata Motors is currently leading the electric four-wheeler market with its line-up. Their most successful product is the Nexon EV which was also their first EV. Now, the brand has revised the starting price of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. Tata Nexon EV Prime now starts at 14.49 lakh whereas the Nexon EV Max starts at 16.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM
Tata Motors offers the Nexon EV in two battery sizes. The smaller battery size is of 30.2 kWh whereas the larger battery size has a capacity of 40.5 kWh.
The driving range of Nexon EV Max has now been increased to 453 km according to MIDC. This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade, at dealerships, from February 15, 2023.

The Nexon EV Prime XM now comes with features such as projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a digital TFT screen, push button to start/stop, cruise control, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity, Harman sourced infotainment system and automatic climate control.

Watch: Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review

Till now, the Nexon EV Max range started with the XZ+ variant. However, now the brand has introduced a new XM variant which has helped in decreasing the starting price. It comes with features such as an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, electronic stability program with i-VBAC, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, push-button start, digital TFT instrument cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and rear disc brakes.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, range, specs compared)

The price of the top-end XZ+ Lux has been revised. It now costs 18.49 lakh ex-showroom. It comes with leatherette seats with ventilation, a wireless charger, an auto-dimming IRVM, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, a 17.78 cm Floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with 8 speakers, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna and hill descent control among others.

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction. Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility."

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors electric vehicles Nexon EV Nexon EV Max
