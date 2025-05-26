Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Altroz AMT vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT: Which one to pick?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 May 2025, 06:43 AM
Tata Altroz has received an AMT for the first time, ramping up its competition with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Tata Motors has launched the 2025 Altroz earlier this week in the Indian market. Available in multiple powertrain choices, one of the big additions to the new Tata Altroz is an AMT unit. As the homegrown car manufacturer claims, it aims to attract first-time buyers to the Altroz with the AMT offering.

The new Altroz has been launched revising its competition with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. With the launch of the new Altroz, Tata Motors is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the market pie. Also, it is betting big on the new Altroz to see the hatchback segment bouncing back.

The highest variant of the Tata Altroz AMT is the Creative S, which is priced at 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It is comparable to the fully loaded Maruti Suzuki Baleno's Alpha AMT trim, which comes priced at 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback with an AMT and are feeling confused between the Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, here is a quick comparison between these two to help you decide.

Tata Altroz AMT vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT: Price

Tata Altroz AMT variants are available at a price range of 8.29 lakh and 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Baleno's AMT variants come priced between 8.04 lakh and 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz AMT vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT: Specifications

The Tata Altroz gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with an AMT, which churns out 87 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a 1.2-litre petrol motor that is mated to an AMT and generates 88 bhp peak power and 113 Nm torque. Both engines are offered with a five-speed automated manual transmission.

First Published Date: 26 May 2025, 06:43 AM IST
