Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Altroz: Which premium hatchback commands longest waiting period
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno commands the shortest waiting period, while Toyota Glanza commands the longest waiting period.
Hatchback, as a body style segment, has been witnessing an ever-shrinking sales performance over the last few years owing to the rising popularity of SUVs and crossovers. Despite the beating in sales, the premium hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market continues to be among the most preferred categories for many new car buyers. Major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors have their respective offerings in this space.
While Maruti Suzuki sells Baleno in this space, its closest rival Hyundai has the i20 and i20 N Line. Tata Motors on the other hand, has Altroz and Altroz Racer premium hatchbacks in this space. Toyota too entered the space with its Glanza hatchback, which was launched as a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, under the global agreement between Suzuki and Toyota for model and technology sharing.
If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback anytime soon and wondering about the waiting period for the models in this segment, here is a quick guide for you.
Undoubtedly the segment leader, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa, which also sells models like XL6, Jimny, etc. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno commands no waiting period in March 2025 in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Noida, Coimbatore etc. In some cities around the country, it commands a waiting period between 15 days and 45 days.
Tata Altroz commands a waiting period between 30 days and 60 days. The Altroz commands up to 30 days in most of the cities, while in some cities, it commands up to 45 days of waiting period. In Coimbatore, the hatchback comes with up to 60 days of waiting period. The sportier version of Altroz, the Altroz Racer comes commanding a waiting period between 30 days and 60 days. In Several cities, it commands up to 30 days of waiting period, while in some, it commands 45 days of waiting period. In cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, etc, Altroz Racer commands up to 60 days of waiting period.
Hyundai i20 and its sportier version i20 N Line are two of the popular offerings in the Indian premium hatchback segment. i20 commands a waiting period between 15 days and 60 days, depending on different cities. The i20 N Line on the other hand, commands a waiting period between 15 days and 60 days as well, depending on different cities. In most of the cities around the country, i20 N Line commands slightly higher waiting period compared to its regular version i20.
Toyota Glanza is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This hatchback commands a waiting period between 30 days and 90 days, depending on different cities. While in most of the cities, it commands up to 30 days. However, in some cities, the Toyota Glanza commands up to 90 days of waiting period.
