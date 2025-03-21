BMW to Maruti Suzuki: Here's a list of all the car manufacturers that will hike prices from April 1

Indian car buyers will have to shell out more money starting April 1, 2025, as multiple automakers have announced price hikes across their portfolios. Rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses have been cited as reasons for the increments. Here’s a brand-wise breakdown of the upcoming price hikes:

1 BMW and MINI BMW will increase prices by up to 3 per cent across all models, including the BMW 2 Series, BMW XM, MINI Cooper S and Countryman. While the automaker has not disclosed a specific reason, rising input costs are believed to be a factor. Notably, BMW is the first luxury brand to announce a price hike for the new financial year.

2 Renault Renault will increase prices by up to 2 per cent for the Kiger, Kwid and Triber. The manufacturer has attributed the hike to rising input costs. Renault’s CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle stated that the company had absorbed costs for a long time but had to revise prices to maintain quality. This is Renault’s first price hike since February 2023.

3 Honda Honda has announced a price hike for its entire range including the Amaze, City, City e:HEV and Elevate, though the exact percentage increase is yet to be specified. The reason for the hike is increased input costs and operational expenses. This will be Honda’s second price hike in 2025 after a revision in January.

4 Hyundai Hyundai will increase prices by up to 3 per cent across its entire lineup, from the Grand i10 to the Ioniq 5. The company cited rising input costs, increased commodity prices and operational expenses as reasons for the hike. Tarun Garg, COO of HMIL stated that Hyundai had absorbed costs as much as possible but had to pass on some of the burden to customers. The price hike may also affect the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tigor EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 kWh 35 kWh 421 km 421 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Safari EV ₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

5 Kia Kia will implement a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its complete lineup due to increased commodity prices and supply chain costs. Hardeep Singh Brar, VP – Sales and Marketing said Kia is absorbing a portion of the increased costs but must adjust prices to maintain quality and technology standards.

6 Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki has announced another price hike across its entire lineup, though the exact increase is yet to be specified. The company cited rising input costs and operational expenses as the primary reasons. This will be Maruti Suzuki’s third price hike in 2025 following increases in January (4 per cent) and February (1 per cent to 4 per cent).

7 Tata Motors Tata Motors will increase prices by 3 per cent across all ICE, CNG and electric vehicles, including the Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tiago, Altroz and Tata’s EV lineup. The company stated that the hike is necessary to offset rising input costs. This will be Tata’s second price hike for 2025.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: