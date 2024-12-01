Maruti Suzuki Brezza not fitting the bill? Here are 5 alternatives to choose from
Launched in 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has remained a popular choice in the sub-four metre SUV segment. It is one of the best-selling SUVs that the Indian carmaker has to offer from its already-extensive lineup.
As the Brezza got updated over time, however, so did its competitors. This past dominance is now matched with equal competition from formidable rivals within the segment. The compact SUV segment is currently one of the most diverse with a cornucopia of products that are available for purchase in the Indian market. The segment comprises a broad list of OEMs who offer a wide catalogue of SUVs, each with their own distinctive features and traits. Here is a list of five such SUVs that serve as great alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Skoda Kylaq
The latest entrant in the sub compact SUV space is the Skoda Kylaq. Skoda Kylaq gets four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. The Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker has revealed pricing of the base variant only, which comes available at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine churns out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.
In terms of feature, the Skoda Kylaq gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital driver display, six-way adjustable electric front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, cruise control, tyre pressure warnings among others.
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.44 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with three engine options, and the most recent edition of the compact SUV has 30 safety features. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre model having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The center console features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen, while the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. The Venue includes powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.
Kia Sonet
Priced between ₹8 lakh to ₹15.78 lakh, the Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet includes six airbags as well as standard safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia revised the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes features like lane-keeping assistance and frontal collision prevention. The cabin boasts two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays and ambient LED lights along with a seven-speaker setup from Bose.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Mahindra XUV 3XO replaced the compact XUV300 and is offered with two petrol engine units and one diesel powertrain. All three engines can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra has equipped the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver’s gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment features wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is fitted with six airbags, three-point seatbelts and an electronic stability control system. The car further comes with Level-2 ADAS which relies on a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO features disc brakes all around, hill hold assist and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.
Tata Nexon
The 2023 Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with different gearbox options between the two. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon is further fitted with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display that is positioned on the top of the dashboard, and it features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are housed in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents and the centre console further houses a wireless charging slot for smartphones.
