Planning to buy an SUV with sunroof? Here are the five most affordable options

Sunroofs continue to be one of the most sought-after feature in cars for buyers

Kia Sonet is the most affordable SUV in India one can buy with a sunroof

The most affordable variant of the Sonet with sunroof comes at a cost of 8.19 lakh

Hyundai Exter is the second most affordable SUV that comes with a sunroof

The Exter variants which are offered with sunroof comes at prices starting from 8.23 lakh

The third most affordable SUV one can buy which offers usnroof is Tata Punch

The variants which get electric sunroof come at a starting price of 8.34 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only other SUV to offer sunroof under 9 lakh

To buy the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof, one needs to shell out at least 8.99 lakh

The only other SUV under 10 lakh to offer sunroof is Hyundai Venue which comes at a cost of 9.36 lakh
