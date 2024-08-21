Planning to buy an SUV with sunroof? Here are the five most affordable options

Sunroofs continue to be one of the most sought-after feature in cars for buyers
Kia Sonet is the most affordable SUV in India one can buy with a sunroof
The most affordable variant of the Sonet with sunroof comes at a cost of ₹8.19 lakh
Hyundai Exter is the second most affordable SUV that comes with a sunroof
The Exter variants which are offered with sunroof comes at prices starting from ₹8.23 lakh
The third most affordable SUV one can buy which offers usnroof is Tata Punch
The variants which get electric sunroof come at a starting price of ₹8.34 lakh
Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only other SUV to offer sunroof under ₹9 lakh
To buy the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof, one needs to shell out at least ₹8.99 lakh
The only other SUV under ₹10 lakh to offer sunroof is Hyundai Venue which comes at a cost of ₹9.36 lakh