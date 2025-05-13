Second gen Honda Amaze VX delisted from official website. Discontinued?

HT Auto
While the second gen Honda Amaze was first launched in 2018, the facelifted model of the sedan made its debut in 2021. At the time the sedan was offered across three trim levels - E, S and VX, with the E variant being discontinued in 2023. Now though, the VX variant has being discontinued as well.
Honda Cars India has officially discontinued the VX trim level of the second gen Honda Amaze (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda Cars India has officially discontinued the VX trim level of the second gen Honda Amaze
The top of the line variant of the second gen Honda Amaze - VX- has been officially discontinued. At the time when the third gen Honda Amaze was launched in December 2024, the carmaker had announced that it will be selling the second generation version of the sub compact sedan alongside the new model.

While, since then both the variants of the second gen Amaze - S and the VX were on sale, now the company’s official website has delisted the VX trim level of the model. With this, only the S trim level of the 2021 Honda Amaze is on sale alongside the 2024 Honda Amaze range.

Also Read : 2024 Honda Amaze 1.2 Petrol MT: Fuel efficiency tested in city & highway conditions

Second gen Honda Amaze

While the second gen Honda Amaze was first launched in 2018, the facelifted model of the sedan made its debut in 2021. At the time the sedan was offered across three trim levels - E, S and VX, with the E variant being discontinued in 2023. Now though, with the VX variant being discontinued as well, the second gen Amaze is available only in the S trim which is priced at 7.63 lakh and 8.53 lakh for the manual transmission option and CVT option, respectively.

The sedan gets powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine producing 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

Inside the cabin, the S trim features an integrated 2DIN LCD screen audio system offering Aux-in, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, complemented by steering-mounted audio and hands-free telephone controls. Functional additions included a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat for better ergonomics, and a rear center foldable armrest with a cupholder for passenger comfort. Further conveniences comprised front and rear accessory sockets, a trunk lid lining, a leather gear lever boot for manual versions, an assistant side vanity mirror, and often a dual-tone black and beige instrument panel.

Also watch: Honda Amaze 2024 launched | Most affordable car with ADAS | Price, features, mileage | First Look

Third gen Honda Amaze

The Third gen Honda Amaze was launched in December 2024 and is available in three trim levels - V, VX and ZX. The sedan is priced between 8.19 lakh and 11.20 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Just like the second gen model, the third gen also gets powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine producing 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

The highlight of the 2024 Amaze is that it is now the most affordable car in the Indian market to come with an Advanced Driver Aids System. It also gets LED lighting, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, projector fog lamps, remote engine start, a semi-digital driver's display and connected car technology. There is also a 6-speaker sound system and lane watch camera.

First Published Date: 13 May 2025, 12:41 PM IST

