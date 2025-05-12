HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2024 Honda Amaze 1.2 Petrol Mt: Fuel Efficiency Tested In City & Highway Conditions

2024 Honda Amaze 1.2 Petrol MT: Fuel efficiency tested in city & highway conditions

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 12 May 2025, 17:15 PM
The 2024 Honda Amaze gets a starting price of 8.19 lakh, ex-showroom. The model is offered across three trim levels, V, VX and ZX
2024 Honda Amaze
With the latest update, the Honda Amaze continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
2024 Honda Amaze
With the latest update, the Honda Amaze continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Fuel efficiency remains one of the top parameters for car buyers in India, especially for the budget concise buyers such as the sub compact sedan segment buyers. ARAI claimed mileage figures look attractive on paper but the actual figures can vary significantly depending on how and where the vehicle is driven. Therefore, we decided to put the newly updated 2024 Honda Amaze to the test and see how it matches the reality of daily driving.

The Amaze is one of Honda’s most cherished models in the Indian market. With the latest update, the sedan continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). Honda claims the manual variant offers 18.65 kmpl under standard test conditions. But what does that translate to in daily use?

Also Read : Honda Elevate and Amaze now available with retrofitted CNG kits

2024 Honda Amaze Petrol Manual: Real-World Mileage

We recently got behind the wheel of the 2024 Honda Amaze with a 5-speed manual transmission and drove it for a total of 147.7 km. The route included a mix of highway and city driving, though the majority of the distance was covered within city limits. This included stretches of congested traffic, frequent stop-go situations, and some sections of relatively free-flowing roads.

Also Read : Honda Amaze prices hiked by up to 30,000, introductory pricing ends

At the end of the test, the Amaze returned a fuel efficiency of 15.1 kmpl. This measure was derived from the vehicle's onboard trip meter and the driving was done with a light foot, no hypermiling was attempted. The air conditioning was used during most of the journey and the vehicle was driven in a realistic manner mimicking how most owners would use it daily.

Honda Amaze
The 2024 Honda Amaze with the manual transmission had a real world fuel consumption figure of 15.1 kmpl, about 81 per cent of claimed fuel efficiency
Honda Amaze
The 2024 Honda Amaze with the manual transmission had a real world fuel consumption figure of 15.1 kmpl, about 81 per cent of claimed fuel efficiency

The 2024 Honda Amaze with the manual transmission had a real world fuel consumption figure of 15.1 kmpl, about 81 per cent of claimed fuel efficiency which is well within the margin one should expect for city driving. Given the amount of city driving and the traffic conditions encountered, this figure is impressive, and suggests that the Amaze does have the potential to be a sensible everyday driver for those who do want fuel efficiency without compromising comfort or drivability.

First Published Date: 12 May 2025, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: buyers guide honda honda amaze

