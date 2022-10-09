HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Aims To Restructure Its Alliance With Nissan. What Does It Mean

Renault aims to restructure its alliance with Nissan. What does it mean

Renault and Nissan entered the alliance back in 1999 to foster collaborations between the two auto manufacturers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 16:30 PM
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have been restructuring the alliance by deep cost-cutting to survive.
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have been restructuring the alliance by deep cost-cutting to survive.
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have been restructuring the alliance by deep cost-cutting to survive.
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have been restructuring the alliance by deep cost-cutting to survive.

French auto manufacturer Renault is planning a major restructuring move for its alliance with Japanese auto giant Nissan. Renault CEO Luca de Meo reportedly jetted to Tokyo for a discussion with the Nissan boss Makoto Uchida aiming to break a deadlock over the intellectual property and potentially paving the way for a restructuring move of the alliance within weeks, claims a report by Nikkei Asia.

(Also Read: Renault 4 Concept teased ahead of its October 17 debut. Know here about it)

The report claims that Renault may reduce its stake in Nissan from 43 per cent to 15 per cent as part of the restructuring move. This would be a major step for the automaker for sure.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mitsubishi Outlander (HT Auto photo)
Mitsubishi Outlander
2360 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 8 kmpl
₹26.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Renault and Nissan entered the alliance back in 1999 to foster collaborations between the two auto manufacturers. The alliance has been there despite the long-standing tensions between the two automakers. But as the car industry shifts inexorably towards electric vehicles, the pressure on Renault and Nissan to wring greater benefits from the alliance is building.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

As the report suggests, the discussion between Luca de Meo and Makoto Uchida is aimed at two proposals from Renault to secure its future in agreement with Nissan. The first is to persuade Nissan to agree to Renault's plan to offload part of its internal combustion engine business to China's Geely.

Renault reportedly prefers to form a joint venture with Geely's Aurobay business, a dedicated engine unit co-owned with Volvo. However, Nissan has been opposing this strategy strongly. Renault's chief will reportedly push Nissan to invest in a new electric vehicle and software unit.

The report claims that the alliance between Renault and Nissan would live or die based on its ability to use synergies for joint production plans, opening the door to potential changes in the ownership structure.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 16:30 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Nissan
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Car prices in India to shoot up next year. Know why
Car prices in India to shoot up next year. Know why
This luxury EV maker sold over 9000 electric cars in Q3 2022. Details here
This luxury EV maker sold over 9000 electric cars in Q3 2022. Details here
Yamaha Motor India organizes Track Day at Buddh International Circuit
Yamaha Motor India organizes Track Day at Buddh International Circuit
Ola Electric to launch new product on its Diwali event on 22 October
Ola Electric to launch new product on its Diwali event on 22 October
Renault aims to restructure its alliance with Nissan. What does it mean
Renault aims to restructure its alliance with Nissan. What does it mean

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city