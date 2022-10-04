HT Auto
Renault 4 Concept teased ahead of its October 17 debut. Know here about it

Renault 4 will come with chunky off-roading tyres and will also be equipped with a generously travelling suspension set-up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2022, 15:57 PM
Despite originally derived from a hatchback, the upcoming Renault 4 is expected to come as a crossover.
Renault 4 is one of the most popular and iconic cars the French auto major has ever built. The car was also known as 4L, and it was developed from the early 1960s until the mid-1990s. With more than eight million vehicles built at more than ten factories worldwide, the car was truly a bestseller for the French automaker. Now, Renault is attempting to recreate the magic by reviving the car. It has teased the Renault 4 concept ahead of the slated debut on October 17.

Despite originally derived from a hatchback, the upcoming car is expected to come as a crossover, at least the teaser image indicates so, with a high riding attitude. Expect the upcoming reborn version of the Renault 4 to come with an all-electric powertrain, eschewing the internal combustion engine. The Renault 4 would be a more adventurous vehicle to cash in on the crossover craze and will come distancing itself from the hatchback, well ahead of the rebirth of the Renault 5 that is slated to launch in 2025.

Speaking about the upcoming Renault 4, it will come with chunky off-roading tyres and will also be equipped with a generously travelling suspension set-up. The image also reveals that there are two hood tie-downs, just like the Ford Bronco, to better secure roof-mounted cargo like a kayak or a small boat. The shadowy teaser also suggests that there would be illuminated side steps and a roof box as well, along with rear glass equipped with a bicycle rack. Overall, the teaser image shows the outdoorsy nature of the concept car.

Dimensionally, the original Renault 4 measured 3,663 mm in length, but its modern-day equivalent would come substantially larger. There would be square wheel arches giving it a rugged look, while the trapezoidal shape of quarter glass with its illuminated contour is a throwback to its ancestor.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2022, 15:57 PM IST
TAGS: Renault concept car
