Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Range Rover Sport Sv And Phev Variants Listed On Website. Check Details

Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details

Land Rover Range Rover Sport has been on sale in the Indian market for over a year. However, till now, SUV was being offered only with a petrol and a mild-hybrid diesel engine. Now, the manufacturer has listed two new variants of the Range Rover Sport on its Indian website. There are the SV and PHEV variants. The Range Rover Sport SV is priced at 2.80 crore whereas the PHEV Autobiography will cost 2.11 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Dec 2023, 12:56 PM
Follow us on:
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
First Published Date: 19 Dec 2023, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS