New Range Rover, Range Rover Sport get more accessible in India. Here's how

Published May 25, 2024

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it will now locally assemble the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport luxury SUVs in India

The move brings the taxation down on the luxury SUVs, making them more affordable than before by 22%

The Range Rover 3.0-litre diesel HSE LWB is now priced at 2.36 crore (ex-showroom), and gets a price cut of 44 lakh

The Range Rover Sport 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE is now priced at 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and is more accessible by 29 lakh

Only select variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being locally assembled in India at present 

India is the first country outside of the UK to localy produce the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, showcasing the brand’s commitment to the market 

JLR already assembles the Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, and Discovery Sport in India 

JLR has also opened the new ‘Range Rover House’, the brand’s first such experiential centre in India 

Deliveries for the India-made Range Rover have begun, while that for the Range Rover Sport will commence in August 
