New Range Rover, Range Rover Sport get more accessible in India. Here’s how

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it will now locally assemble the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport luxury SUVs in India
The move brings the taxation down on the luxury SUVs, making them more affordable than before by 22%
The Range Rover 3.0-litre diesel HSE LWB is now priced at ₹2.36 crore (ex-showroom), and gets a price cut of ₹44 lakh
The Range Rover Sport 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE is now priced at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and is more accessible by ₹29 lakh
Only select variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being locally assembled in India at present
India is the first country outside of the UK to localy produce the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, showcasing the brand’s commitment to the market
JLR already assembles the Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, and Discovery Sport in India
JLR has also opened the new ‘Range Rover House’, the brand’s first such experiential centre in India
Deliveries for the India-made Range Rover have begun, while that for the Range Rover Sport will commence in August