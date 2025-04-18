Porsche Macan petrol variants discontinued in India, last stocks available with dealers

Porsche has pulled the plug on the petrol variants of the Macan SUV in India. The Porsche Macan S and GTS have now been discontinued and have been delisted from the brand’s website in the Indian market. While you won’t be able to place an order for a new Macan S or GTS, HT Auto understands that the last stocks are still available with select dealers.

Porsche Macan S & GTS Discontinued

Porsche began discontinuing the petrol-powered Macan globally in April last year, and the model will be out of all markets by 2026. With no new allocations for India, the automaker only has the entry-level Porsche Macan on sale, powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, priced at ₹96.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Porsche Macan S also used the 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine tuned for 375 bhp and was priced at ₹ 1.45 crore (ex-showroom)

Both the Porsche Macan S and GTS were powered by the 2.9-litre V6 turbo petrol engine tuned for 375 bhp and 520 Nn of peak torque on the S, and 434 bhp and 550 Nm on the GTS. The Macan S was priced at ₹1.45 crore, while the Macan GTS set you back by ₹1.53 crore (ex-showroom).

This leaves the new Macan Electric as the brand’s entry-level SUV with powerful variants. Customers can choose between the Macan Electric, Macan 4S Electric, and Macan Turbo Electric with prices starting at ₹1.21 crore and going up to ₹1.69 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche 911, Cayenne, Panamera & Taycan Prices

Porsche recently increased prices across its cars in India. The Porsche 911 is now pricier by ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh, depending on the variant. The 911 Carrera range is priced between ₹2.11 crore and ₹2.84 crore. The Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are now more expensive by ₹5-10 lakh, depending on the variant. Prices range between ₹1.47 crore and ₹2.10 crore. The Panamera and Panamera GTS are more expensive by ₹10-16 lakh, and is priced at ₹1.80 crore and ₹2.50 crore, respectively. Lastly, the all-electric Taycan is priced from ₹1.70 crore to ₹2.70 crore, and is now more expensive by up to ₹16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

