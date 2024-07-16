Porsche Macan Electric gets 2 new variants in India, priced from 1.22 crore

Porsche has introduced two variants to the Macan Electric SUV lineup in India. Launched in January this year in only the Macan Turbo EV guise, the electric performance SUV is now available in the standard Macan Electric and Macan 4S Electric variants. Prices now start from ₹1.22 crore for the standard variant, while the 4S is priced at ₹1.39 crore. The top-spec Macan Turbo Electric is now marginally more expensive and priced at ₹1.69 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Bookings for the new Macan range are now open in the country.

The Porsche Macan EV is now available in the standard Macan Electric and Macan 4S Electric variants, which join the top-spec Macan Turbo Electric trim

New Porsche Macan Electric Range

Compared to the ICE-powered Porsche Macan, the new Macan Electric is about ₹26 lakh more expensive on the standard trim. The new entry-level variant arrives in the rear-wheel drive-only setup, while the new Macan 4S bridges the gap between the Standard and Turbo variants. The 4S is equipped with the electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system, which distributes power between the front and rear axles around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel-drive system.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 591 km 591 km ₹ 1.65 Cr Compare Mercedes-Benz EQE 90.56 kWh 90.56 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 1.39 Cr Compare UPCOMING Volvo EX90 ₹ 1.50 Cr Alert Me When Launched Porsche Macan 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche 911 3745.0 cc 3745.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.64 - 3.08 Cr Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Porsche Macan Turbo EV launched in India at ₹1.65 crore

The Macan Electric gets more range from the 100 kWh battery pack promising 641 km on a single charge (WLTP)

Porsche Macan Electric RWD Specifications

The entry-level Porsche Macan Electric RWD gets power from a 100 kWh battery pack, while power comes from a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The motor is borrowed from the Macan 4, which develops 335 bhp (250 kW), which increases to 355 bhp (265 kW) in the Launch Control mode. Peak torque stands at 563 Nm. The Macan EV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds with a top speed of 220 kmph. Compared to the 4S, the new standard RWD variant is about 110 kg lighter and that makes it much more efficient offering a range of up to 641 km on a single charge.

The new Porsche Macan 4S Electric has a combined output of 509 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds

Porsche Macan 4S Electric Specifications

The new Macan 4S gets a new rear-axle motor, in addition to the electric motor mounted on the front axle. The dual motor setup has a combined output of 442 bhp (330 kW), with a power over-boost taking the total output to 509 bhp (380 kW). The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds with Launch Control, while the 4S gets Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. The adaptive air suspension with a levelling system and height adjustment, the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the rear-axle steering further allow the chassis to be optimised more for better performance and comfort.

The new Porsche Macan Electric is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and supports fast charging up to 270 kW. The company claims the electric SUV can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes using a fast charging system.

The cabin gets the dual screen setup on the new Macan EV with the 4S getting the front passenger screen, which is missing on the entry-level trim

Porsche Macan EV Styling

Furthermore, Porsche has introduced a new paint scheme - Slate Grey Neo - across the Macan range. The Macan S gets new 20-inch wheels as standard and a new off-road design package for improving everyday usability. The off-road package has revised the front bumper’s geometry with an increased approach angle to 17.4 degrees. The adaptive air suspension with the off-road design package further increases the ground clearance by 10 mm to 195 mm.

The cabin on the new Porsche Macan Electric also gets a host of upgrades. This includes the 12.6-inch curved display for the instrument console, along with a 10.9-inch passenger display. The model also gets a head-up display with augmented reality, ambient lighting with a communication light, and more.

First Published Date: