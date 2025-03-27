HT Auto
New Porsches To Get Updated Infotainment. Will Get Alexa And Other App Integration

New Porsches to get updated infotainment. Will get Alexa and other app integration

By: HT Auto Desk
27 Mar 2025, 18:15 PM
  • The latest Porsche models will upgrade their digital experience with enhanced infotainment features, including Alexa integration and a new Porsche App Center.
The new model year Porsches will feature an updated digital experience.
Porsche is set to upgrade the digital experience in its latest models with enhanced infotainment technology, including a new digital assistant. The 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne will feature significant technological improvements aimed at refining usability and connectivity.

The updates, including an improved PCM, expanded app accessibility, Alexa integration and enhanced audio technology in the latest models aim to offer a more connected and functional in-car experience. However, the carmaker also mentions that the range of the apps available may vary from country to country. Additionally, it also stated that the Amazon Alexa functionality is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Canada.

Improved infortainment and new app centre

The updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system will feature improved hardware for better responsiveness and usability. With optimized computing power, the system now provides direct access to a wider range of third-party applications within the PCM interface. Porsche Connect will also be included as a standard package for ten years, ensuring long-term access to digital services.

A key addition is the Porsche App Center, offering a selection of applications similar to those found on smartphones. Initially introduced with the all-electric Macan, the App Center is now expanding to other Porsche models. Depending on regional availability, it will include apps for music, video streaming, podcasts, news, weather updates, gaming, and smart home integration.

Amazon Alexa in Porsche’s digital ecosystem

Porsche is integrating Amazon Alexa as an alternative to its existing Porsche Voice Pilot assistant. Alexa will enable users to control smart home devices such as garage doors and lighting systems, manage playlists, check weather updates, create to-do lists, and access third-party apps. The assistant can be activated via voice command or a designated button in the PCM interface.

Dolby Atmos sound integration

Porsche is also incorporating Dolby Atmos technology into its Bose and Burmester audio systems, enhancing the in-car listening experience. This technology provides a spatial sound environment, giving users a more immersive audio experience. Compatible music apps will be available in the Porsche App Center.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2025, 18:15 PM IST

