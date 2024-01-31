Porsche clocks its best year ever in India with record sales in 2023

German luxury carmaker Porsche has clocked its best year ever in India in terms of sales in 2023. The carmaker announced that it has sold 914 luxury cars last year with a growth rate of 17 per cent over 2022 sales figures. While models like Macan and Cayenne Coupe clocked most of the overall sales, Porsche said 2023 also marked the year when the Taycan model also hit an all-time high in sales in India.

Porsche saw its models like Taycan and 911 sell more than ever in 2023. The carmaker said that the Taycan model crossed the 100-unit sales figures for the first time ever in India. In 2023, Porsche sold 113 Taycans across in India. The iconic 911 too clocked its highest sales in a year. Porsche delivered 65 units of the luxury sports car in 2023.

Porsche sees Taycan's success in 2023 as a positive result of the carmaker's intention to go all electric in futrure. “2023 was another strong year for Porsche India where sales of every model played a significant factor in our encouraging result. It sets a good benchmark for 2024 which will see several new products being launched, as well as further expansion to our retail network as part of our unwavering dedication to providing the best possible customer experience," said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director at Porsche India.

Porsche recently launched the Macan EV in India. The Macan EV is offered in only one variant - the Macan Turbo - which costs ₹1.65 crore ex-showroom. Porsche India will start deliveries of the Macan EV in the second half of the year. The electric Macan can generate 630 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of up to 1,130 Nm in the Overboost mode. It has a top speed of 260 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The WLTP claimed range of the Macan Turbo is 591 km.

Porsche is also planning to expand its footprint in India in coming days. The carmaker said it will set up new showrooms in cities like Pune and Hyderabad by June this year. In 2023, Porsche had opened showrooms in five cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Overall, Porsche has eight showrooms across India.

First Published Date: