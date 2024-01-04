Three lakh Tata Punch SUVs manufactured in less than 3 years

Published Jan 04, 2024

Tata Punch SUV is one of the quickest to achieve the landmark in India

Launched back in October 2021, Punch is the smallest SUV from Tata Motors in India 

It is also Tata's second best-selling car after the Nexon SUV

Punch has hit the 3-lakh production milestone in just over two years, proving its popularity

Priced from 6 lakh (ex-showroom), Punch SUV is available in four trims and 8 variants

Besides the petrol version, Punch is also offered with Tata's twin-cylinder CNG technology

Tata has also been testing the electric version of the SUV which is expected to launch soon

The Punch SUV is one of the safest cars in India with five-star rating at Global NCAP

Hyundai Exter is they rival to Tata Punch in the small SUV segment in India
