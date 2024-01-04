Tata Punch SUV is one of the quickest to achieve the landmark in India
Launched back in October 2021, Punch is the smallest SUV from Tata Motors in India
It is also Tata's second best-selling car after the Nexon SUV
Punch has hit the 3-lakh production milestone in just over two years, proving its popularity
Priced from ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom), Punch SUV is available in four trims and 8 variants
Besides the petrol version, Punch is also offered with Tata's twin-cylinder CNG technology
Tata has also been testing the electric version of the SUV which is expected to launch soon
The Punch SUV is one of the safest cars in India with five-star rating at Global NCAP
Hyundai Exter is they rival to Tata Punch in the small SUV segment in India