Cars with massage seats in India: Top picks
- Select few cars in India come with massage seat functions ensuring better comfort for the driver while driving for a long.
Long drives are fun and enjoyable events, but at the same time, they can be stressful for a driver as well. Sitting steady in the driver seat and keeping an eye on the road, while controlling the vehicle requires good hand-eye-leg coordination as well as presence of mind too. What we ignore many times is the back of our body. During a long journey, back pain is a common thing that we experience. A gentle massage can ease away the pain and stress of driving.
While that massaging can always be done manually, it requires the vehicle to be stopped and the driver to get down, stretch, and gently massage his back. But, what if the car seat itself comes with such a function?
Many modern cars come with massage seats. However, this feature is not available in mass-market cars, but a select few premium and luxury cars. Here are five cars available in India that come with massage seats.
MG Motor India may not be among the front-row carmakers in India like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors or Mahindra, but the SAIC-owned British automaker has grabbed a lot of attention with its feature-rich passenger vehicles. One such car is the MG Gloster, which has a 12-way adjustable driver seat with dual memory set options to fix pre-set positions and massage function, offering a relaxed driving posture. The price of the MG Gloster starts at ₹37.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo S90 comes as the Swedish luxury carmaker's flagship sedan. Available in India at a starting price of ₹68.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volvo S90 sedan gets tons of advanced technology-aided features. It comes with rivals such as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Jaguar XF among others. The S90 gets front massage seats adjustable as per the driver's preference. The massage seats come with ten massaging points, five programs, three speeds and three intensities.
Audi A8 L is among the select few ultra-luxury cars available in India. Available at a starting price of ₹1.29 crore (ex-showroom), the Audi A8 L comes as the German luxury car marque's flagship sedan and it gets massage seats for both front and rear occupants. Both front and rear seats get eight different massage functions with three intensity levels. The rear occupants even get foot massagers with three intensity programs.
Mercedes-Benz EQS is among the select few luxury electric cars that are currently on sale in India. This pure electric sedan is available at a starting price of ₹1.62 crore (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with adjustable ventilated seats with massage functions.
BMW 7 Series is the flagship sedan of the German luxury car marque. This fully-grown sedan gets front seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions. The sedan comes available in India at a starting price of ₹1.81 crore (ex-showroom).