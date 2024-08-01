Nissan X-Trail India launch today: Live and latest updates
- Nissan X-Trail makes its India comeback and will be the second offering from the Japanese carmaker, after Magnite sub-compact SUV.
Once upon a time, when SUVs were a niche body type mostly meant only for the select few who could afford it, Nissan X-Trail was a key competitor in the Indian vehicle market. But that was well over two decades ago and not only has the competition heated up by several degrees since, the Indian car buyer has also evolved into a far more aware, far more aspirational buyer. And these are factors that the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is banking on as it gets set for its official launch in the country today. With the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster - among others - in its sight, the 2024 X-Trail is making a comeback with a bag packed with a whole lot of promises.
Did you know?
The first-generation Nissan X-Trail was showcased to the world at the Paris Auto Show back in 2000. Yes, Y2K was very real thing then and so was T30 series X-Trail. At a time when hardly anyone knew what social media is, X-Trail quickly found favour. The SUV hit production lines in October of the same year and sales in Japan began a month later. The SUV would then quickly make way to foreign shores as well, with the UK and Australian market welcoming it by October of 2001.
Nissan X-Trail bookings and delivery timeline
While we will know the official pricing of Nissan X-Trail later today, bookings for the SUV were opened last month. Nissan has also confirmed that delivery of X-Trail will begin shortly after the price announcement. So, what do you reckon the price tag would be like? Our guesses are here…
Nissan X-Trail on comeback trail
The X-Trail has been a popular model in several global markets. Often applauded for its robust build and impressive drive capabilities, the Nissan SUV has been around since the turn of the millennium, selling in countries like Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Australia and as far as in the UK too. It was also available to Indian buyers in times gone by but demand was relatively low, a key factor that resulted in it being nixed. But times have changed and so has the market. And customers too. The SUV segment as a whole is growing while sub segments are faring well too. Can X-Trail 2.0 be a success story in India?