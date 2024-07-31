2024 Nissan X-Trail SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor is all set to announce the price of the 2024 X-Trail SUV tomorrow (August 1). The SUV is making a comeback to the Indian market after a gap of nearly 10 years. The X-Trail will be only the second model on sale in Nissan's India lineup which also includes the Magnite SUV. The carmaker has already opened the bookings of the X-Trail since July 26 at a token amount of ₹1 lakh. Nissan has said it will start delivering X-Trail SUVs to customers from next month after the official launch.

On a comeback trail, the Nissan X-Trail SUV will enter a segment that is dominated by Toyota Fortuner. Until recently, Fortuner's closest rival has been Ford Endeavour. The segment now also boasts of models like MG Gloster. Nissan will hope the new X-Trail to fill the void left by Endeavour after the exit of Ford Motor from India. However, pricing will hold key for the Nissan SUV.

Nissan X-Trail launch: Variants and colours

Tha Japanese auto giant will launch the new generation X-Trail SUV in India in a single variant option. The SUV will not be manufactured locally. Instead, the carmaker will offer the X-Trail through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route for a start. The SUV will be available in three exterior colour choices. These include Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Pearl White.

Nissan X-Trail launch: Specifications, features

The X-Trail is a three-row SUV which can seat up to seven people. It stands 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV stands at 2,705 mm while the ground clearance is 210 mm. The SUV sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels as standard. In terms of size, the X-Trail is smaller compared to the Fortuner, Gloster and even the Skoda Kodiaq.

The design of the X-Trail SUV is similar to the fourth generation version sold in global markets since 2021. The features include LED headlights and DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cruise control, speed limiter and a 360-degree camera. Nissan has equipped the X-Trail with an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, wireless charging among other features.

Nissan X-Trail launch: Engine, performance

Under the hood, Nissan is offering a single engine option with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol unit paired with a 12V mild-hybrid system. The engine comes with variable compression and a turbocharger. Mated to a CVT automatic transmission, the engine can churn out 160 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. One can toggle between three drive modes which include Eco, Standard and Sport. to aid in fuel efficiency and an auto start/stop system. Unlike some of its rivals, the X-Traill will not be offered with all-wheel drive technology. The SUV will come with front-wheel drive technology as Nissan is not offering all-wheel drive option for Indian customers.

Nissan X-Trail launch: Expected price

The X-Trail SUV is likely to be positioned as a large family SUV. This will pit it against the likes of Fortuner, Gloster, Kodiaq and even the Jeep Meridian which are available in different price bands ranging between ₹30 lakh and ₹40 lakh. Since the X-Trail will be launched via the import route, expect the price of the SUV to be on the higher side. Nissan could keep the launch price of the X-Trail SUV at around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom).

